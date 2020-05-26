Hell Is Donald Trump’s Twitter Feed, and There Is No Escaping It

Forget barbecues. Donald Trump hacked, putted, and tweeted his way through most of the Memorial Day weekend, before finding time on Monday to lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and to visit (over the mayor of Baltimore’s objections) Fort McHenry.

I’m more concerned about the tweeting than the golfing, though sometimes Trump even tweets about golfing, as was the case on Monday, when he fired back at media reports, declaring: “ Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin - I knew this would happen! What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost…3 months…”

Trump has a point about wanting to get outside and get a little exercise. Presidents need a break, so I’ll give him one when it comes to the golfing—even if it falls on a weekend that commemorates fallen heroes, even if it happens when the COVID-19 death toll is mounting ever closer to the 100,000 mark, even if Trump criticized President Barack Obama for playing golf during the Ebola crisis.