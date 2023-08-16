‘Hell on Wheels’: Ohio Teen Guilty of Intentionally Killing Boyfriend in Car Crash
ON ‘A MISSION’
A 19-year-old from Ohio was found guilty on all counts Monday for purposefully slamming her car into a brick building at 100 mph to kill her boyfriend. Her charges included four counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, and two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. Mackenzie Shirilla had “a mission” to drive down an obscure route early one morning in July 2022 and made “no attempt to slow down or stop,” according to the judge. “She morphs from a responsible driver to literal hell on wheels as she makes her way down the street,” the judge said. Cops found Shirilla unconscious after she drove full-speed into the wall, and her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, 20, as well as a friend, Davion Flanagan, 19, died at the scene. Prosecutors claimed “there is no doubt” Shirilla intended to end her relationship with Russo, and as for Flanagan—he “was just cargo” to her. Shirilla’s defense attorney declined to comment to WKYC on the verdict, but her mother told the station she wants to appeal. The teen’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday. A GoFundMe for Russo has raised over $26,000 for his family.