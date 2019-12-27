CHEAT SHEET
Tony Award-Winning Composer Jerry Herman Dies at 88
Tony Award-winning composer Jerry Herman died on Thursday at the age of 88. Herman wrote the music and lyrics for Mame, Hello, Dolly! and La Cage aux Folles; created a total of 10 Broadway shows; and contributed to several more throughout his legendary career. For his efforts, Herman won two Tony Awards for best musical and two Grammys. He died of pulmonary complications in Miami on Thursday. Harvey Fierstein, who wrote the book of La Cage aux Folles, tweeted on Friday: “We lost one of the greats.” Fierstein called Herman “a collaborator and friend for almost 40 years.” He added, “I cannot thank him enough for his love, trust, encouragement, support and laughter.”