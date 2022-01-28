This Meal Kit Lets You Say Bye-Bye to Time-Consuming Grocery Store Visits and Meal Planning
Eat Up
Cooking at home is a great way to save money, but the planning, the grocery trips, the endless prepping – it gets time-consuming. HelloFresh takes the tediousness out of cooking by delivering chef-curated recipes to you every week. Each box comes with fresh, pre-portioned ingredients and recipe cards to make tasty dishes like Pub Style Shepherd's Pie or Caramelized Onion Swiss-burgs with ease. The meal plans are flexible; add extra meals, set menu preferences, skip a week, and change delivery days whenever you want. Decided take-out is your true calling? You can cancel at any time. Join now and for your first six weeks you’ll enjoy free shipping, three surprise gifts, and discounts equivalent to 16 free meals – over $150. Meals start at $7.99 per serving and now you can save even more with this sweet deal.
If free time is limited, the Quick & Easy preference is for you. These one pan, pot, or sheet pan meals can be prepped and cooked in as few as 15 minutes. Enjoy delectable dishes like Pork Sausage Pesto Flatbread. You get all the flavor and none of the fuss.
Got picky eaters in your home? Check out the Family-Friendly preference that provides a wide variety of recipes that satisfy even the most finicky taste buds. Who could say no to Bulgogi Chicken Tacos and Firecracker Meatballs?
Stick to your goals with the Fit & Wholesome preference. It's filled with mouth-watering dishes you can feel good about like, like One-Pan Sweet Chili Turkey Lettuce Wraps, Zucchini and Tomato Flatbread, and Thai Shrimp with Candied Peanuts. Eating well doesn’t have to be boring.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.