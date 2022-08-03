Let me fill you in on a little secret: there is only one body moisturizer brand I’ve used for the past few years, and I don’t see my love for it going away any time soon. There are three things I know will be true in 2030: I’ll be the world-record holder for most “likes” said in one sentence, I’ll be 30, flirty and thriving, and I’ll still be using Hempz.

One day in my college dorm, I smelled an alluring aroma coming from my roommate’s side. Simply put: it smelled like how I wanted to smell for the rest of my life. So I did what any normal college roommate would do and took a quick scan of her stuff from my desk, determined to find the source of this spellbinding scent. And then I saw it: little did I know then, but this unassuming bottle with its pretty and prickly pot leaf logo would become my newest obsession.

Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer retails for $23 at 17 fl. oz. (a groundbreaking deal in the beauty world). Despite containing no THC (the chemical that makes people feel “high”), the floral-and-fruity scent of this stuff alone is enough to make you feel like you’re on cloud nine—which is exactly how it makes your skin feel as well—soft and smooth to the touch without any greasy residue. This vegan lotion contains vitamins A, C, and E and is jam-packed with shea butter and ginger root extract to help keep your skin glowing. Plus, the key ingredient in every Hempz product is hemp seed oil, which contains anti-aging properties, giving the formula some extra credit points in my book.

For all of your CBD desires, check out Hempz’s full CBD line to calm, cleanse, and caress your mind and body. Hempz helps to smooth out the wrinkles of both your skin and your worries, while giving extra TLC to your pores and the planet.

Go ahead and slather this baby on after your shower and let the secret of the seed whisper sweet nothings into your skin. You deserve it.

