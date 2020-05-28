Hennepin County Attorney: ‘We Just Can’t Rush’ George Floyd Investigation
As protesters across the nation demand criminal charges against the four Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd's death, federal and local investigators said Thursday “we just can't rush this.” “There is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a Thursday press conference, before suggesting that investigators need more time to review the evidence of the May 25 incident and should not rush “like the Freddie Gray case.” “These needs to be done right. Please give me and give me the United States attorney time to do this right and we will bring you justice.”
Freeman stressed that he does not “condone” what happened to the 46-year-old unarmed man who was filmed repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe while an officer held his knee on his neck for several minutes. “Those folks who know me in the African community know I'll do my level best,” he added. The United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota, Erica MacDonald, also echoed those sentiments on Thursday, stating that while the investigation is the “top priority” for federal investigators, officers in their professional capacity do have the right to use force in certain circumstances. “Police officers, by the nature of their job, have the authority to use a certain amount of force when executing their duties,” MacDonald said. “A police officer, a law enforcement officer, has the latitude to use the right amount of force.”