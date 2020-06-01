Hennepin County Medical Examiner Declares George Floyd’s Death a Homicide
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday ruled the death of George Floyd a homicide. The updated report states that on May 25, the 46-year-old unarmed black man died due to a “cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restrain, and neck compression.” It says the injury was sustained while being restrained by law enforcement officers. The medical examiner’s office report also states that Floyd had indications of heart disease, including “arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease.” It states that he also suffered from fentanyl intoxication and showed signs of recent methamphetamine use.
The updated report comes just hours after attorneys for Floyd’s family related the findings of an independent autopsy, which determined Floyd died of “asphyxia from sustained pressure” on his neck and back. The independent report concluded that the sustained pressure on the right side of Floyd’s carotid artery led to “impeded blood flow to the brain” and the weight on his back hindered his ability to breathe, the statement says. The report also concluded that Floyd has no underlying medical condition that would have contributed to his death.