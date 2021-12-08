‘Inexcusable Decision’: Minnesota Sheriff Apologizes for Boozing Before Car Crash
BAD COP
Hennepin County, Minnesota, Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said he made an “inexcusable decision” when he drank alcohol before driving early Wednesday morning and ultimately wrecked his car. Hutchinson was transported to the hospital with serious, though non-life-threatening injuries following his crash around 2:30 a.m. No one else was injured in the crash, which is now being investigated as a DUI. “I made the inexcusable decision to drive after drinking alcohol and I am deeply sorry. As the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in Hennepin County, I am held to a higher standard,” Hutchinson said in a statement. “I regret the choice I made and apologize to the citizens I serve, the staff I work with, and the friends and family who support me.” The vehicle Hutchinson crashed was owned by the county, state patrol told KMSP, and the incident occurred near a statewide sheriffs’ association gathering.