Henry Cavill Will Not Reprise Role as Superman, DC Comics CEO Confirms
‘SAD NEWS’
After taking to Instagram to announce his triumphant return as the Man of Steel in October, Henry Cavill once again had to turn to the social media platform on Wednesday to announce that he is no longer returning as Superman in the DC Universe. “I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it’s sad news, everyone,” Cavill wrote in his post. “I will, after all, not be returning as Superman.” A post-credits scene in Black Adam seemingly revived Cavill’s take on the iconic caped superhero when the film was released in October. However, the day after Cavill posted on Instagram that he would be donning the cape once more, Gunn and Safran were announced as the new heads of DC Films. Since then many changes have been made to the DC film slate, including the recent scrapping of Wonder Woman 3. “The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that,” wrote Cavill. “James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes.” Shortly after Cavill’s post, Gunn took to Twitter to confirm the news, while also teasing the new direction that his and Safran’s film slate will take. “In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.” Gunn revealed that he will be writing the aforementioned Superman film, but a director has not yet been chosen. He also confirmed the meeting with Cavill and teased a possible future collaboration: “We’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”