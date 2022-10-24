Henry Cavill Will Return as Superman in Future DC Movies
MAN OF STEEL 2?
Henry Cavill’s Superman is returning to the DC Expanded Universe, the actor announced in a video posted to his Instagram today. “I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman,” he said. “The image you see on this post and the image you saw in Black Adam is just a very small taste of what’s to come.” Oops! Guess this post should have come with a spoiler alert, Mr. Cavill—because his appearance as Superman in Black Adam was a surprise shown during the film’s post-credits scene. Well, at least he gave us a few days to see the film, released last Friday. Before Black Adam, Cavill last played Superman in 2017’s Justice League. With zero updates on a sequel, combined with Cavill’s increasingly tight schedule as the star of The Witcher on Netflix, DC fans were unsure whether Cavill would again don the famous red cape. Turns out there will be a future for his take on the Man of Steel after all. “Thank you for your support and thank you for your patience,” Cavill told his fans and supporters in the video. “I promise it will be rewarded.”