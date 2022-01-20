FBI Seizes Computer in Unexplained Search of Rep. Henry Cuellar’s Home
LOOKING FOR SOMETHING?
The FBI carried out a “court-authorized” search at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) Wednesday evening, with photos showing agents taking a computer and boxes of other items away from the house. Neither the FBI nor Cuellar’s office offered an explanation for why the Democrat’s home was being searched. The FBI said in a statement: “The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity... The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.” A spokesperson for Cuellar told CNN: “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.” Reporter Valerie Gonzalez with The Monitor posted photos from the scene and wrote: “A group of agents loaded large bags, plastic bins, and a computer into a federal vehicle. Others appeared to be logging the items.”