Shocked Workers Find ‘Mummified Body’ in Wall at Abandoned Oakland Convention Center
‘GOD ONLY KNOWS’
A crew of California construction workers got the shock of their lives this week when they found a mummified body stuffed in a wall at an abandoned convention center in Oakland. According to NBC News, the crew was working on a remodel of the vacant Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center when they knocked down a wall and revealed the partially decomposed corpse. Lt. Ray Kelly of the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said: “Any theory is possible... It could be anything from someone who got in behind the wall and became trapped and died to someone put the person there. God only knows.” The body is in such a bad state that authorities have been unable to determine the age or gender of the deceased. According to Kelly, it’s likely that the body has been trapped inside the wall for years.