Henry Kissinger Has Been Alive for a Century
Former secretary of state and security advisor to Richard Nixon, Henry Kissinger, turned 100 years old on Saturday, and will mark the occasion with trips to New York, London and Fürth, Germany, his hometown, his son David Kissinger wrote in The Washington Post on Thursday. In recent years, Kissinger has served as an advisor to Donald Trump, suggesting to the former president that the U.S. should work with Russia to contain China’s expanding global reach.