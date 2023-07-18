CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Henry Kissinger Holds Surprise Meeting With Chinese Defense Minister
‘FRIEND OF CHINA’
Read it at The Guardian
Henry Kissinger held a surprise meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Beijing on Tuesday in which he called for a de-escalation of tensions between the U.S. and China. A readout from the defense ministry quoted Kissinger as saying: “Neither the United States nor China can afford to treat the other as an adversary. If the two countries go to war, it will not lead to any meaningful results for the two peoples.” The 100-year-old diplomat also reportedly described himself as a “friend of China.” His meeting comes as former secretary of state John Kerry met with officials in Beijing to discuss cooperating on climate change.