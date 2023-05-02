CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Ex-Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs Will Plead Guilty in Deadly DUI Crash
END OF THE LINE
Read it at ESPN
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is expected to plead guilty in connection with a deadly DUI crash, according to his attorneys. Ruggs, who waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, will enter a guilty plea to one count of felony DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter. In November 2021, he was driving his Corvette Stingray more than 150 mph when he crashed into 23-year-old Tina Tintor’s car, killing her and her dog, prosecutors said. His blood alcohol level was 0.161—twice the legal limit. He is expected to formally plead guilty during his next court appearance May 10, and will serve three to 10 years in prison.