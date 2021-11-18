Ex-Raider Ruggs Ordered Back to Court After Missing Daily Booze Check
HOLD YOUR BREATH
A judge has ordered former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear in court next week after he missed a required alcohol test. Appearing on their client’s behalf on Wednesday, Ruggs’ lawyers argued the 22-year-old had “been dutiful” and “self-tested shortly after the missed test” last weekend. An attorney blamed the skipped check on malfunctioning testing equipment. “It doesn’t matter,” Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum replied. “He still missed it.” Ruggs will have to appear before her next Monday.
Court records showed that Ruggs, who is accused of causing a fatal crash after driving drunk at speeds of up to 156 miles per hour on Nov. 2, missed a check-in at 4:41 p.m. on Saturday. He completed a “client initiated remote breath test” at 6:28 p.m. It was previously reported that Ruggs has to comply with alcohol checks four times a day while under house arrest. Any missed or dirty tests, the judge who set his bail said, would result in Ruggs’ re-arrest. At the Wednesday hearing, Baucum also denied a request filed by Ruggs’ lawyers, attempting to obtain fire department records regarding the crash, which caused a fire that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, Max.