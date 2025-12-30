Henry Winkler, 80, Reveals Why He Refuses to Retire
Henry Winkler says retirement is not on his horizon, even after reaching a milestone birthday. The actor-director, who recently turned 80, said he has no plans to stop working, explaining that continuing to create is essential to him. He made the comments during a podcast appearance reflecting on aging, health, and longevity in his career. Appearing on the Dec. 24 episode of IMO with Michelle Obama & Craig Robinson, Winkler discussed his Oct. 30 birthday and joked about the physical toll of aging. Michelle Obama, 61, told him he should celebrate for an entire year, saying, “Eighty is one of those that’s where you deserve a year of celebration.” Winkler replied, “I deserve new knees.” Asked about retirement, Winkler said it was “the furthest thing from my imagination,” adding, “I will retire when I am not able to do again, more.” He called retirement “deadly” and said he continues to work “a lot,” with “several jobs.” Those include Hazardous History with Henry Winkler, which premiered on The History Channel this year and has been renewed for a second season, as well as ongoing book projects. Winkler sprang to fame in the 1970s playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli in the sitcom Happy Days.