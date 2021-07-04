Henry Winkler Baffles Twitter With Cryptic Call for ‘Cataclysmic Event’
PLEASE, NO
After a week jam-packed with overwhelming and mostly depressing news, actor Henry Winkler seems like he’s hankering for more punishment. The TV star, who goes by @winkler4real, took to Twitter late Saturday with a cryptic statement: “We are So divided as a country .. only a cataclysmic Event , that makes us depend on one another again , can bring us back together.” Fellow Twitter users were quick to point out that the tweet seemed to call for another 9/11 or a Watchmen-esque orchestrated alien attack. Meanwhile, more than 100 people remain missing in the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Tower South condo complex near Miami, several people died after an entire town caught fire in British Columbia amid a brutal heat wave, the Gulf of Mexico caught fire, and the fence erected around the U.S. Capitol after a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters stormed it in January is just now slated to come down.