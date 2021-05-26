Her ‘Weird’ Landlord Was Her Friend. She Ended Up Dead in a Lake.

A few months before she vanished from the small town of Buchanan Dam, Texas, Holly Simmons confided to a friend that she was desperate to get away from her landlord.

“She called me up and told me she was having problems with [him] and she needed to move,” Shaina Smith, who’d worked at an assisted living facility with the 45-year-old prior to her November 2006 disappearance, told The Daily Beast. “And she said, ‘I have to be quiet, because I don't know if he’s listening.’”

Until 2009, evidence explaining what happened to Simmons—she was classified as a missing person—was scant. But that July, a recreational diver found the woman’s body covered with concrete at the bottom of a jon boat sunk in Inks Lake, a reservoir on the Colorado River. The discovery earned Simmons the moniker “The Lady in the Lake,” and her apparent murder the reputation of one of the coldest cases in that part of Texas.