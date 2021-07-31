Her Murder Was Tied to Ted Bundy. Then the Case Went Cold.

It should have been Rita Curran’s time to shine.

It was July 1971, and the 24-year-old had just moved into a ground-floor apartment on Brooks Avenue in Burlington, Vermont, with two roommates, marking the first time she lived outside her parents’ home. On her summer break, the second-grade teacher at Milton Elementary School took graduate courses at the University of Vermont and worked part-time as a chambermaid at the nearby Colonial Motor Inn.

Curran was described in one newspaper account as “quiet, almost painfully shy.” But she had recently put herself out there and joined a local barbershop quartet. According to a local report at the time, she was practicing alongside them until about 10 p.m. on the night of July 19 before going home, only for her roommates to leave about an hour later for a late bite with one of their boyfriends.