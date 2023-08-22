‘Hercules’ Star Says Hollywood Ditched Him Due to Christianity
‘TRUTH IS TOO DIFFICULT’
Conservative actor and far-right pundit Kevin Sorbo has blamed his Christianity for the reason he was cancelled by Hollywood–and not any number of the wild claims that have apparently kept him off the air. The 64-year-old, best known for his 1995-1999 run in Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, noted in 2014 how after coming out of the “Christian closet,” he noticed a decline in offers. That same year he defended himself after making controversial comments surrounding the anti-Semitic accusations made against Mel Gibson, which was soon after he described protesters in Ferguson as “losers” and “animals.” He had his Facebook page removed in 2021 for “repeatedly sharing debunked claims about the coronavirus or vaccines,” Facebook told Fox News at the time. Now, Sorbo is back on Fox, describing how it all fell apart. “It was sad to me, you know, my manager and agent for so many years said that we can’t get you jobs anymore, work with you because of you being a Christian, being a conservative,” Sorbo claimed. “And I almost had to laugh at that because it’s an industry that screams for tolerance, and yet it’s a one-way street. It screams for freedom of speech. But Hollywood’s a one-way street as well. And that’s just too bad, you know.” Sorbo added: “The truth is too difficult for some people to take.”