CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Herd of Goats Take Over Locked-Down Welsh Town

    GOATS GONE WILD

    Emma Tucker

    Carl Recine/Reuters

    As residents of a small town in North Wales hunkered down to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, a herd of mountain goats ventured into the empty streets to roam wherever they pleased. The goat invasion in Llandudno went viral on social media, with pictures and videos of the uninhibited herd strolling in the middle of streets, roaming deserted sidewalks and peering in empty shop windows. “There’s no one around at the moment, because of the lockdown, so they take their chances and go as far as they can. And they are going further and further into the town,” said Andrew Stuart, a video producer for the Manchester Evening News, who captured the wild goat adventure. 

    Read it at Associated Press