Herd of Goats Take Over Locked-Down Welsh Town
GOATS GONE WILD
Read it at Associated Press
As residents of a small town in North Wales hunkered down to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, a herd of mountain goats ventured into the empty streets to roam wherever they pleased. The goat invasion in Llandudno went viral on social media, with pictures and videos of the uninhibited herd strolling in the middle of streets, roaming deserted sidewalks and peering in empty shop windows. “There’s no one around at the moment, because of the lockdown, so they take their chances and go as far as they can. And they are going further and further into the town,” said Andrew Stuart, a video producer for the Manchester Evening News, who captured the wild goat adventure.