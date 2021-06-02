Herd of Wild Elephants Take Wrong Turn, Head Toward Chinese City of Millions
My Bad!
In an extreme case of road-trip-gone-wrong, a herd of 15 wild elephants is approaching the Chinese city of Kunming, home to 7 million residents, according to the news agency Xinhua. Per an AP report, the herd was spotted about 12 miles from the city Wednesday, with Chinese authorities—including 360 people, 76 cars, and nine drones—using roadblocks, diverted traffic, and food in hopes of preventing their arrival.
The saga comes after the elephants wandered through the town of Eshan last week, forcing residents to hide indoors. The elephants left a nature reserve last year, though authorities were unsure what led them on their current course. Chen Mingyong, an Asian elephant expert, told Xinhua that their leader may have had little experience traveling and “led the whole group astray.”
Authorities have estimated the cost of the beasts’ damage at 6.8 million yuan, or $1.1 million.