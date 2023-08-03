Here It Is, Folks: The Most Unhinged Reaction to Trump’s Jan. 6 Indictment

Since former President Donald Trump was indicted this week over his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and remain in power, right-wing media figures have been in a competition to come up with the most hyperbolic, overheated and unhinged reaction tapping into MAGA outrage.

It appears we have a winner, folks.

Steve Deace, a one-time staunchly anti-Trump conservative who eventually embraced the twice-impeached ex-president and his election lies, declared on Wednesday that the indictment of Trump was nothing short of an “assassination” and the “endgame.”

Besides invoking the Marvel Cinematic Universe—of course—the BlazeTV host also claimed that the latest criminal charges against Trump were akin to Democrats “launching sulfur cluster bombs from the bowels of hell.”

“We have to win. It’s not about any names. It’s about our future. We have to win. I can’t make it any more blunt than that,” Deace fumed for his viewers. “I’ll never care more than we have to win. If we don’t, our children and grandchildren will curse us.”

Deace, growing increasingly more animated, then spoke about the upcoming presidential election in apocalyptic terms, adding that Trump would typically be a far more formidable GOP nominee than Florida’s infamously anti-“woke” governor. But he added that Trump has been damaged by all the incoming he’s taken from the left—and conservatives need to realize that and rally around DeSantis before it’s too late.

“Ron DeSantis is a valuable asset that on smaller fronts has shown an ability, as a division, to wreak casualties on the enemy. And I need a unit right now whose tanks aren’t on their last lap, whose guys aren’t out there limping onto the front lines,” Deace exclaimed. “I need reinforcements! We have to win.”

Growing somehow even more emotional, Deace urged his viewers to “remember” what he was about to say before launching into a hysterical tirade.

“You aren’t gonna get to vote for Donald Trump. You aren't gonna get to vote for Donald Trump. We’re in the endgame now,” the right-wing host cried. “This is an assassination! They stole the last election retroactively. They’re gonna steal this one preemptively. You aren’t gonna get to vote for Donald Trump. That’s the point!”

The 2024 election is now a fight for the very existence of mankind, Deace suggested, while railing against Republicans for not coming to grips with that.

“For goodness sake, we’re over here quoting polls. They are launching sulfur cluster bombs from the bowels of hell, and we are quoting polls,” Deace shouted. “We are tweeting ‘Cross the Rubicon’ 666 times while the people we elected in the majority in this last Congress, in this last election, these Republicans are on break right now instead of defunding the Department of Justice doing this to us. And we’re quoting polls!”

Reiterating that Republicans “are not gonna get to vote for Donald Trump,” Deace concluded by claiming Democrats made “halftime adjustments” with their game plan to rig the upcoming election.

“We just assassinate your guy before we even get there. How you like them apples?” Deace fumed.