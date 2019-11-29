Here’s How 2020 Democrats Can Sell Big Government to Voters

OUT OF THE CLOSET

Regulation improves American lives. Look no further than the size of your clothing.

Michael Tomasky

Special Correspondent

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

Here’s a little Black Friday trivia question for you. You’re headed out today, or at least to your computer screen, to do some shopping. You’re gonna buy your wife a blouse, your husband a shirt, or whatever. Without thinking, you click on the size: M, L, 10, 42-44.

As I say you do that without thinking. But let’s think for a second. Who dreamed up these sizes? Where’d they come from?

Well, the retail clothing industry, right? Some industry trade association or council? Nope. Try: the U.S. Department of Agriculture.