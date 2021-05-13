Here’s How America Could Actually Vaccinate the World

It’s not too late for the United States to become the world’s vaccine superpower, producing and exporting enough doses to protect entire countries against COVID-19.

Under pressure to help countries such as India that are suffering devastating surges in infections and deaths, the Biden administration has begun to cut through some of the bureaucratic red tape standing in the way. But experts say the White House should be ruthless when it comes to zeroing out rules and regulations that prevent U.S. firms—and the government itself—from shipping more doses overseas.

