Here’s How JFK Answered Santa Queries
A day after Donald Trump provoked astonishment by asking a 7-year-old child if she still believed in Santa, a letter from President John F. Kennedy, sent in response to a little girl concerned about the plight of Santa Claus if the Russians proceeded with weapons testing at the North Pole, has been circulated on Twitter by presidential historian Michael Beschloss. “Dear Michelle, I was glad to get your letter about trying to stop the Russians about bombing the North Pole and risking the life of Santa Claus,” JFK wrote on Oct. 28, 1961, as nuclear tensions simmered. “I share your concern about the atmospheric testing of the Soviet Union, not only for the North Pole but for countries throughout the world; not only for Santa Claus but for people throughout the world. However, you must not worry about Santa Claus. I talked with him yesterday and he is fine. He will be making his rounds again this Christmas.”