Here’s How Liar George Santos’ First Day in Congress Is Going

George Santos has already hit a dead end on his first day in Congress.

While the admitted liar—who’s now under federal and local investigation—squeaked out a 10-point win in New York’s third congressional district in November, the Republican’s first day of work suggests the next two years might be an uphill battle for him.

Santos arrived at the U.S. Capitol without his husband—and his wedding band—despite many members bringing along their spouses as they’re sworn in for the 118th Congress.

Speed walking ahead of the press corps, Santos dodged questions about his plethora of lies—which spanned from where he worked, his religion, and his race, to name just a few—before finding himself backed into a corner in the basement of the Longworth House Office Building. He was awkwardly forced to turn around.

“Tell us if you plan to serve both years of your term Mr. Santos,” one reporter asked, as the gaggle of journalists hounded him with questions for several minutes.

As the House Republican circus runs wild with several GOP members refusing to back Kevin McCarthy for House speaker, Santos took a seat in the back of the chamber all by himself, looking grim-faced.

The New York Republican voted for McCarthy to hold the House’s highest spot, as more than a dozen members, including Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), voted against McCarthy.

Santos has faced significant backlash—even within his own party—for the major fabrications in his resume and biography, losing his endorsement from the Republican Jewish Coalition and facing calls for a probe from fellow newly elected New York Republican Nick NaLota.

With added attention on him, Santos also faces renewed fraud charges from Brazil over allegedly buying $700 worth of merchandise with a stolen checkbook and fake name in 2008.