Here’s How Ron DeSantis Responded to Trump’s Indictment
‘MORTAL THREAT’
Ron DeSantis came out of the woodwork hours after news broke of former President Donald Trump’s impending federal indictment—and if the Florida governor is happy about it, he’s not letting it show. “The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society,” DeSantis said in a short statement posted to Twitter. Like other conservatives rushing to Trump’s aid, DeSantis condemned a so-called “uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation ... Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?” he added. DeSantis didn’t say whether or not he’d issue a pardon for Trump, instead promoting vague policy changes to the Justice Department. “The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”