Here’s How Texas’ Reopening Is Going: 1,200 New Cases
Texas reported 1,293 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the third consecutive day that metric topped 1,000—a level not seen in three weeks. In the same three-day period, at least 115 coronavirus-related deaths were reported, according to state data. Texas began opening up its economy on Friday at the order of Gov. Greg Abbott. As stay-at-home orders expired, some parks were magnets for the unmasked—like Danielle Meyer, who told the Austin American-Statesman that she and her friend “live really close to each other, so we’ve all just gone to each other’s houses during the whole quarantine... We have not actually been social distancing since it started.”