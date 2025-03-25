Cheat Sheet
Here’s How the First Measles Case Got to D.C.

STOP THE SPREAD
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.25 2:16PM EDT 
Kennedy
Kennedy Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Measles, one of the most contagious diseases humans have ever faced, is now crossing state borders. An infected individual took an Amtrak train to Washington, D.C. less than a week ago and exposed countless travelers to the disease, which can cause fevers, rashes, pneumonia, and even death. Around 90 percent of unvaccinated people exposed to the disease could contract it. D.C. health officials confirmed the positive case on Tuesday and are alerting anyone who may have come in contact with the infected individual. It’s the first case confirmed in D.C. since the outbreak popped up in Texas, which already has 327 cases. Measles is also on the rise globally, with numbers already outpacing last year’s levels. The disaster comes at a time where Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly expressed baseless doubts about the vaccine’s efficiency and refused to urge people to get it. He dismissed the measles death that killed a child as “not unusual,” claimed that it would be better if “everybody got measles,” and said vitamin A and “good nutrition” will stop the spread. The CDC, however, says that two doses of the vaccine offers 97 percent protection.

United Flight Turns Back as Pilot Realizes He’s Forgotten Something Important
LAX ATTITUDE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.25.25 8:37AM EDT 
A United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft taxis at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California.
Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A China-bound United Airlines flight was forced to turn around and head back to the U.S. when it was discovered that one of the pilots had forgotten their passport. Some 257 passengers and 13 crew were two hours into United flight 198, which had lifted off from Los Angeles International Airport at 2 p.m. Saturday, when the “frustrated” pilot admitted his blunder over the PA system. The Boeing 787 was then redirected to San Francisco. Passenger Yang Shuhan told CNN that she heard the pilot’s “very frustrated voice” over the intercom, saying he “forgot (his) passport.” A replacement crew took the plane to its destination, Shanghai, six hours behind schedule. Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation-focused advisory firm Endau Analytics, said the mistake constitutes “a lack of discipline.” “The pilot did not have their passport onboard,” United said in a statement. “We arranged for a new crew to take our customers to their destination that evening. Customers were provided with meal vouchers and compensation.”

Taylor Swift’s Friend Speaks Out After Losing Custody of Kids
‘NOT SURPRISING’
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 03.25.25 11:22AM EDT 
Published 03.25.25 10:35AM EDT 
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Taylor Swift and Jaime King attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: Taylor Swift and Jaime King attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic) Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jaime King, a close friend of Taylor Swift, is speaking out after losing custody of her children and facing a public spat with her landlord. The 45-year-old actress and model is accused of owing over $42,500 in back rent, according to reports, forcing her to vacate the property, on top of a messy custody battle with her ex-husband Kyle Newman over her two sons: Leo (Swift’s godson), 9, and James, 11. Earlier this month, it was reported that Newman had obtained sole physical custody of the pair after King did not complete a drug and alcohol rehab program and a parenting course. On Monday, she told Us Weekly that the landlord situation was resolved privately. “It’s disappointing—but not surprising—to see someone try to exploit this moment for attention,” King told the outlet. “I am currently focused on what matters most: my children.” King had rented the apartment since 2023 for over $10,000 a month, and hadn’t paid since January, according to the complaint. In court documents pertaining to the apartment, King’s lawyers argued that the custody battle had been “extremely stressful and distracting from her work.” Swift is godmother to King’s son, Leo.

Now Luigi Mangione Wants a Laptop in Jail—but Not for Scrolling
SCREEN TIME
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 03.25.25 1:21PM EDT 
Luigi Mangione has made a request to fans sending him photos in jail.
Pool/Getty Images

Accused killer Luigi Mangione wants a laptop in jail so he better understand the evidence against him, according to his lawyers. In a court filing made public on Monday, Mangione’s lawyers requested a computer solely for him to review over 15,000 pages of documents and thousands of hours of video related to his murder trial for the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December. The lawyers said the computer would not have the ability to connect to the internet or be used for entertainment, reported The Guardian. They added that the request is not unheard of at the detention center where he is being held, and he would not have enough hours in the day to review the evidence without a computer. A judge has not yet responded to the request, but prosecutors are reportedly growing concerned over reports that witnesses have faced intimidation—which Mangione’s attorneys deny, reported Newsweek. Mangione, 26, faces state and federal charges, including first-degree murder, using a firearm to commit murder and interstate stalking. Mangione’s next federal court hearing is scheduled for April 18.

Trump Family-Backed Crypto Project Is Dropping a New Token
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.25.25 1:30PM EDT 
President Donald Trump gestures at the Bitcoin 2024 event in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S., July 27, 2024.
Kevin Wurm/Reuters

World Liberty Financial, the crypto venture launched by President Donald Trump and his sons last year, has a new stablecoin. The group launched the U.S. government debt-backed coin, called USD1, on March 4, but it is not currently tradable. When it is, it’ll be on the Ethereum network and the Binance Smart Chain blockchain. World Liberty said it will be audited by digital asset trust company BitGo. The announcement of the new token led scammers to fraudulently replicate the currency, leading Binance founder Changpeng Zhao to warn on X that “the official USD1 is not tradable yet.” Zhao added: “Please do not fall for the scams.” The token’s value will be underpinned by “short-term U.S. government Treasurys, U.S. dollar deposits and other cash equivalents,” the company said, according to The Wall Street Journal. Zach Witkoff, World Liberty Financial co-founder and son of Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, was more positive in a statement. “USD1 provides what algorithmic and anonymous crypto projects cannot—access to the power of DeFi (decentralized finance) underpinned by the credibility and safeguards of the most respected names in traditional finance,” he said.

King Charles Postpones Vatican Visit Amid Concerns for Pope’s Health
BEST WISHES
Tom Sykes 

European Editor at Large

Published 03.25.25 2:05PM EDT 
Pope Francis.
Pope Francis is set to be released from the hospital. Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

King Charles and Queen Camilla have postponed their planned visit to Pope Francis at the Vatican, following fresh concerns about the pontiff’s health. The decision came just hours after the pope’s doctors revealed that medics were close to allowing him to die during a recent hospital stay. Pope Francis spent several weeks in hospital, and while his condition has since stabilized enough to allow him to leave hospital, his medical team has recommended an extended period of rest and recuperation. In a statement Buckingham Palace, said: “The king and queen’s state visit to The Holy See has been postponed by mutual agreement, as medical advice has now suggested that Pope Francis would benefit from an extended period of rest and recuperation. Their Majesties send The Pope their best wishes for his convalescence and look forward to visiting him in The Holy See, once he has recovered.” The Palace said that a royal visit to the Republic of Italy will go ahead as planned, although some changes to the program may be necessary. A spokesperson said it was too early to confirm exact details, but updates would be provided in due course.

George Clooney, 63, Says On-Screen Romance Is Dead for Him
OUT OF SIGHT
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.25.25 12:54PM EDT 

George Clooney has said on screen romance is dead for him because, at 63, he can’t compete with younger leading men. Speaking to 60 Minutes Sunday, the Hollywood legend said he’s not going to take parts in “romantic films anymore.” He said: “Look, I’m 63-years-old. I’m not trying to compete with 25-year-old leading men. That’s not my job. I’m not doing romantic films anymore.” That means Ticket to Paradise, the 2022 romantic comedy co-starring Julia Roberts, was the actor’s last fairy-tale. Clooney has held People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” title twice, in 1997 and 2006. This period was “a big time” for him in terms of making movies, he said. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, didn’t like Clooney’s appearance on 60 Minutes, but not because he won’t take loved-up roles anymore. On Truth Social, he criticized the actor for his political views. “Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit,” Trump wrote. He added that the star “fought hard for Sleepy Joe’s election,” before “dumping” him and then backing Kamala Harris “only to soon realize that that was not going to work out too well.”

Snowmobiling Teen Dies After Triggering Alaskan Avalanche
TRAPPED
Amethyst Martinez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.25 12:38PM EDT 
A singletrack ski trail leads trekkers across the vastness of upper Ship Creek valley, near Anchorage, Alaska, towards Indian Pass and the descent through the Chugach Mountains into clouds gathering over Turnagain Arm.
Craig Medred/Anchorage Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

A 16-year-old boy was killed after triggering an avalanche in Alaska. The body of Tucker Challan was found buried 10 feet beneath the snow in Turnagain Pass after a group was riding on the mountain with snowmobiles the day prior. Witnesses at the popular recreational area said Challan triggered the avalanche, causing his burial and ultimate death—making him the fourth person this month to be killed by Alaskan snow slides. At the time of his death, staff members were holding a day for avalanche awareness in the parking lot. Officials blamed the trigger on a weak layer of snow, with new snow on top of it. “All you have to do is break that weak layer, and then that weak layer shoots out like dominoes and breaks into the slopes,” Chugach National Forest Avalanche Center director Wendy Wagner said. “They were on the edge of the slope and ended up being caught.”

Plot Twist in Viral Mugshot Student’s Second Arrest
OK WITH A FRIEND
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 03.25.25 11:00AM EDT 
Mugshot of Seamus Gilmartin
Athens-Clarke County Jail

The University of Georgia student whose grinning mugshot went viral after her arrest has been detained by cops again—this time with a friend. Just weeks after she was arrested and charged with speeding, Lily Stewart was apprehended again on obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering and prowling charges, according to online police records. TMZ was the first to report the story, and it now adds that a Harvard University football player was busted alongside Stewart at 3 a.m. Sunday on University of Georgia property. Junior Crimson tight end Seamus Gilmartin, 20, and a couple of others were all arrested after an alarm was triggered, TMZ reported. The group reportedly fled when they saw a police officer, but they were later caught. Gilmartin complied and was arrested with two allegedly fake IDs, one from New York and one from California. He was charged with having fake identification, underage possession of alcohol, and loitering/prowling, and was banned from the campus for two years.

Lily Stewart mugshot
Lily Stewart Athens-Clarke County Jail
Pedro Pascal Addresses Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors
‘BASKING IN IT’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 03.25.25 11:47AM EDT 

Pedro Pascal addressed the unlikely dating rumors that emerged when he and Jennifer Aniston were spotted having a cozy dinner date in West Hollywood over the weekend. While speaking with reporters at the second season premiere of The Last Of Us, Pascal was asked about the evening outing. “Jennifer and I are very good friends,” he told Entertainment Tonight, shutting down rumors of a burgeoning romance. “I got to have dinner on Saturday. It was a fun martini dinner,” he said. He shared more about their friendship in his comments on the carpet to Access Hollywood, where he said Aniston is the best friend to have in a “crisis.” “She’s that person to everyone,” he said, “If you’re in a party setting and you make eye contact with Jen, she just knows exactly what’s going on with you and knows exactly how to make you feel.” As for the speculation that emerged from their meetup over the weekend, Pascal said, “That’s her starlight. I’m just basking in it.” That said, their friendship is important to him, he added: “I would do anything for Jennifer.” Aniston was also recently caught up rumors that she was dating former President Barack Obama, which appear to have originated with a satirical article from 2014.

