Thanks to These, My Furniture No Longer Wobbles, Shakes, or Slants

My building is fairly old and because all things start to give out with old age, the floors are warped pretty much everywhere. Warped floors mean one thing: wobbly, uneven furniture. In search of comrades in crookedness (the furniture, not the people), I found some unique suggestions. Some used matchbooks as shims, (the definitive word, I discovered recently, for what’s put under an uneven furniture leg) while others used tiny stacks of books or coasters, and most shockingly, some used empty tuna cans. I for one, used to opt for those little pads you put under chairs so they don’t scuff your wood floors. That ended when I woke up one night to find my dog had slipped them from under the furniture and was shredding them to bits. Thankfully, I found a few other shims that work great, and aren’t empty cans of tuna.

The first I’ll recommend are these shims that come in a pack of 20. They are actually meant to be stacked on top of each other, so you can stack a few and they’ll cohese as one. They also have grip on them like the bottom of a winter boot to ensure they don’t slide and that your furniture doesn’t either. Apparently, they can also function as door stops, but I haven’t tried it that way. Because they’re black, they blend in pretty well too, and I hardly notice they’re there.

TANTAI CARE Furniture Shims Buy on Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

The second shim is a little more advanced. These are essentially adjustable furniture legs. You need to drill into your furniture to use them, but once you do, you can adjust how high each leveler goes to account for your warped floor. It comes with pads so you can keep your hardwood floors safe as well. These are more of a project to install, but once you do it, you won’t have to deal with a shim ever again, and you won’t have coasters popping out all around your home.

The Original Furniture Levelers Buy on Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

If you’ve made it this far into the pandemic with wobbly furniture, God bless you. But buy some of these shims and your wobbles will vanish in no time. Take it from someone with extremely warped floors.

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

