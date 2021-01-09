Here’s How to Pardon-Proof the Cases Against the MAGA Rioters

The prosecutions of the Capitol rioters—including the person or persons who murdered Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick by bludgeoning him with a fire extinguisher—need to be immunized against Trump’s pardon power through joint local and federal prosecutions.

While it’s a no-brainer that the rioters committed federal crimes–they were on federal property assaulting federal officers—it’s also a no-brainer that Trump has no qualms against pardoning violent crimes, including murder. His recent pardon of the Blackwater contractors who had been convicted of murdering unarmed civilians in Iraq makes this plain.

But Trump’s pardon power extends only to federal crimes, which is why these cases need to be brought jointly with local jurisdictions like the District of Columbia, as well as nearby Virginia and Maryland, where many of the rioters may have been staying, as well as the home states of rioters farther away from D.C.