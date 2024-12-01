Here’s the D--k Joke That Disney Cut From the New ‘Deadpool’ Movie
This year’s Deadpool threequel, Deadpool vs. Wolverine, has already become the highest-grossing R-rated movie—and honestly, would you expect anything less from the mutant who puts the XXX in the X-Men universe? But even considering this risqué context, both the movie‘s star Ryan Reynolds and its director Shawn Levy confirmed in interviews earlier this year that one planned punchline in the script proved too much for Walt Disney executives involved in the movie’s distribution. Neither revealed the specific quip that was cut, but a recent submission of the original Deadpool vs. Wolverine screenplay for awards season consideration means eagle-eyed readers have now noticed the Disney discrepancy: In a meta moment about the lack of other superhero cameos in his latest venture, Reynolds' Deadpool was originally written as calling the studio “so cheap,” and complaining that he “can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c--k in my throat.” (It was replaced with a line insinuating sex with Pinocchio’s nose.) Now, isn’t that just the sort of thing to warrant acclaim from the Academy?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT