1

Here's the D--k Joke That Disney Cut From the New 'Deadpool' Movie

SUPER VULGAR
Alex Rees 

Deputy Executive Editor

Updated 11.30.24 8:40PM EST 
Published 11.30.24 8:39PM EST 
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attend a photocall for "Deadpool & Wolverine" in London on July 12, 2024.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attend a photocall for "Deadpool & Wolverine" in London on July 12, 2024.

This year’s Deadpool threequel, Deadpool vs. Wolverine, has already become the highest-grossing R-rated movie—and honestly, would you expect anything less from the mutant who puts the XXX in the X-Men universe? But even considering this risqué context, both the movie‘s star Ryan Reynolds and its director Shawn Levy confirmed in interviews earlier this year that one planned punchline in the script proved too much for Walt Disney executives involved in the movie’s distribution. Neither revealed the specific quip that was cut, but a recent submission of the original Deadpool vs. Wolverine screenplay for awards season consideration means eagle-eyed readers have now noticed the Disney discrepancy: In a meta moment about the lack of other superhero cameos in his latest venture, Reynolds' Deadpool was originally written as calling the studio “so cheap,” and complaining that he “can barely breathe with all this Mickey Mouse c--k in my throat.” (It was replaced with a line insinuating sex with Pinocchio’s nose.) Now, isn’t that just the sort of thing to warrant acclaim from the Academy?

Read it at ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY

2
Dawson’s Creek Star Sells Film Merch to Pay for ‘Expensive’ Cancer Care
‘#cancerisexpensive’
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.30.24 4:40PM EST 
Published 11.30.24 4:39PM EST 
James Van Der Beek.
James Van Der Beek is selling merch from one of his hit movies to pay for cancer treatment.

Actor James Van Der Beek is selling memorabilia from one of his biggest movie hits to pay for the “expensive” treatment of his stage 3 colorectal cancer. The actor announced on his Instagram last week that he’s selling signed jerseys emblazoned with the name of his character from the 1999 movie Varsity Blues. In a video promoting the endeavor, Van Der Beek, who played quarterback Jonathan “Mox” Moxon in the football flick, appears wearing the bright blue jersey and confidently spinning a football on his finger. “Excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of #VarsityBlues with a limited edition #4 Moxon jersey—each one personally autographed by me,” the actor wrote. “100% of my net proceeds will go to families recovering from the financial burden of cancer (including my own 😇).” On Friday, he boosted the effort on his Instagram story, encouraging his followers to buy a jersey as a Christmas gift, along with a hashtag reading, “#cancerisexpensive.” Van Der Beek, famous for starring on Dawson’s Creek, revealed his diagnosis earlier this month. “I‘ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” he told People then, adding, “I’m feeling good.”

3
President Biden’s Black Friday Book Sparks Outrage
BEACH READ
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Updated 11.30.24 2:28PM EST 
Published 11.30.24 11:40AM EST 
US President Joe Biden (L) walks out of Nantucket Bookworks with son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen Biden in Nantucket, Massachusetts, on November 29, 2024. Biden holds the book "The Hundred Years' War on Palestine" by Rashid Khalidi. Biden and family are in Nantucket, Massachusetts, for the Thanksgiving holiday.
In the past year of ongoing war in Gaza, Biden has become increasingly critical of Israel's conduct related to civilian casualties.

President Joe Biden caused a stir while doing some Black Friday shopping at a Nantucket bookstore. The outgoing president was spotted leaving the store with a book about the modern history of Palestinian “resistance” titled, The Hundred Years' War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance 1917-2017. Written by Columbia University professor emeritus and renowned Palestinian-American historian Rashid Khalidi, the book asserts that the modern history of Palestine “resistance” can “best be understood” as a “colonial war” to force an indigenous population “to relinquish their homeland to another people against their will.” Biden’s viral photo comes on the heels of a US-brokered cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel announced Nov. 26 following months of criticism over de-escalation efforts. Biden declared, “The fighting across the Lebanese-Israeli border will end.” Although it is unclear whether Biden purchased the book for himself, Khalidi was less than impressed to see his book with the president. “Four years too late,” the author told the New York Post. Online, the photo was also politically panned. “Well that’s a bit late in the game to go through a tutorial,” wrote one X user.

Read it at New York Post

4
Gay Couples Rush to Marry Ahead of Trump’s Second Term
SHOTGUN WEDDING
Lily Mae Lazarus 

Reporter

Published 11.30.24 5:25PM EST 
Demonstrators hold up a rainbow flag as they march outside of the White House during the Equality March for Unity & Pride parade in Washington DC, June 11, 2017.
The president-elect has vowed to reinstate a ban on transgender Americans enlisting in the military and abolish gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Gay couples are rushing to tie the knot and start fertility treatments before Donald Trump’s inauguration, NBC News reported. Same-sex marriage has been legal in the United States since 2015 after the landmark Supreme Court ruling, Obergefell v. Hodges decided that state bans on same-sex marriage were unconstitutional. Despite the high court’s ruling, some gay Americans fear that the Supreme Court may overturn Obergefell, much like it did Roe v. Wade in 2022. Mary Bonauto, who argued on behalf of same-sex couples in Obergefell, reportedly dismissed the likelihood of an overturned ruling. “I understand that there are things about these times that introduce a lot of uncertainty in people’s lives. I understand that,” she told NBC News. “But right now, and certainly for the foreseeable future, marriage equality is not one of the things that would change.” Still, in 2020, Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito signaled that they would be open to reversing Obergefell. It’s unclear, however, if the Trump administration intends to attempt a roll back of protections for same-sex couples. However, the president-elect has vowed to reinstate a ban on transgender Americans enlisting in the military and abolish gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Read it at NBC News

5
Pro-Trump CNN Commentator Lands L.A. Times Editorial Board Spot
OWNER’S REQUEST
William Vaillancourt
Published 11.29.24 9:40PM EST 
Scott Jennings on State of the Union.
CNN

Scott Jennings, whose role as the reliably pro-Trump commentator in CNN panel discussions has provided no shortage of headline-making moments, has joined the editorial board of the Los Angeles Times, he announced Friday. “It’s true – I’ve accepted @DrPatSoonShiong invitation to join the editorial board of the @latimes,” Jennings, an alum of George W. Bush’s White House, wrote on X. “I plan to represent those Americans who believe they are often ignored or even ridiculed in legacy media and applaud Dr. Soon-Shiong’s move to bring balance to the editorial board.” Billionaire Times owner Soon-Shiong, who blocked the publication from endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, said Wednesday he intended to bring on Jennings as part of changes to the editorial board. (When asked about the planned move later, he reportedly grew “combative” with an interviewer.) Earlier this year, Jennings was widely criticized for calling Muslim-American Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) a “public relations agent for Hamas.”

Read it at X

6
‘Harry Potter’ Star Ordered to Pay $2.3M in Back Taxes
BLIMEY
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.29.24 8:27PM EST 
Published 11.29.24 8:21PM EST 
Rupert Grint.
Rupert Grint has been ordered to pay the equivalent of $2.3 million in back taxes.

Rupert Grint, famous for playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has been ordered to pay the equivalent of around $2.3 million in back taxes, according to The Times. He had been originally ordered to pay the sum in 2019, after HMRC, the British tax-collecting agency, investigated his returns from the 2011 to 2012 tax year. A payment of about $5.7 million to Grint from a company that managed his business affairs for “consideration for rights, records and goodwill” for his work had raised investigators’ eyebrows because it was listed as a capital asset. HMRC, though, determined that it was actually income and should have been subject to a greater tax. Although Grint had attempted to fight the verdict in court, Judge Harriet Morgan decided against him, finding that “derived substantially the whole of its value from the ­activities of” Grint, meaning that it should have been taxed as income. Grint, who starred in all eight of the hit wizardry films between 2001 and 2011, earned around $30 million for his work with the franchise, per The Times.

Read it at The Times

7
Joe Rogan Floats Trip to Mar-a-Lago to Record Podcast With Trump
NOW HE’LL TRAVEL
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.29.24 5:11PM EST 
Joe Rogan and Donald Trump
Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Joe Rogan hinted Thursday that he would be open to visiting Mar-a-Lago to record a second interview with Donald Trump for his hugely popular podcast—even though he was unwilling to travel for an interview with Kamala Harris ahead of the election. “Yeah, we have to. We helped Trump get elected,” Rogan told his guest, comedian Ari Shaffir, on Thursday when asked about the prospect of recording at the president-elect’s Florida resort. Shaffir suggested that the session could take place on Jan. 14, when his Netflix comedy special is set to release. “Can we get together?” Shaffir asked. “Trump’s obviously going to walk on,” he added, to which Rogan and comedian Shane Gillis enthusiastically agreed. “One hundred percent,” Rogan said. “He’s gonna walk on if we do Mar-a-Lago.” In late October, Rogan hosted Trump in his Austin, Texas, studio for a wide-ranging three-hour interview. While Harris, Trump’s Democratic opponent, also sought to share her message with Rogan’s massive audience—largely composed of young men—the podcaster said he would not do it unless she traveled to his studio. “I strongly feel the best way to do it is in the studio in Austin,” Rogan wrote on X in October. The interview never took place.

Read it at New York Post

8
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Didn’t Get Invite to Royal Christmas: Report
LEFT OUT
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.29.24 8:27PM EST 
Published 11.29.24 7:23PM EST 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle weren’t invited to the royal family’s Christmas gathering at Sandringham House, one of King Charles’ countryside homes, a source told People on Friday. The pair haven’t attended the annual gathering since 2018, a few months after they married. The following year, they spent the holiday in Canada, and shortly afterward announced that they would “no longer be working members” of the royal family. Last year, the couple reportedly would have accepted an invitation if offered. In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Markle described a pleasant experience at her first Christmas at the estate in 2017. “I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham. Calling my mom, and she’s like, ‘How’s it going?’ And I said, ‘Oh my gosh, it’s amazing,’” she recalled. “It’s just like a big family like I always wanted. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun.” The strained Harry-Charles relationship could be improved by a potential retirement by the king’s private secretary, Daily Beast founding editor Tina Brown wrote recently.

Read it at People

9
Zelensky Suggests Peace Deal Possible if Ukraine Gets NATO Membership
A BIG IF
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.29.24 6:16PM EST 
Volodymyr Zelensky said 41 people were killed in a Russian missile strike in Poltava.
Oleksandr Kylmenko/Future Publishing via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky outlined his requirements for a peace deal with Russia on Friday. Asked to respond to President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that Ukraine should cede territory, Zelensky told Sky News that if the North Atlantic Treaty Organization accepts Ukraine’s membership request, he will consider diplomatically negotiating Ukraine’s Russian-occupied territory at a later date. “If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control,” Zelensky said. “We need to do it fast. And then on the [occupied] territory of Ukraine, Ukraine can get them back in a diplomatic way.” The war in Ukraine has been ongoing since Russia invaded in February 2022. Trump has suggested that once he assumes office, he will be able to end the war in 24 hours.

Read it at Sky News

10
‘Romy and Michele’ Star Says Cast Is ‘All In’ for Sequel
ANOTHER REUNION
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.29.24 4:16PM EST 
Actress Lisa Kudrow and actress Mira Sorvino attend the "Romy and Michele's High School Reunion" Sherman Oaks Premiere on April 25, 1997 at GCC Sherman Oaks Theatres in Sherman Oaks, California.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion star Mira Sorvino opened up about the status of a possible sequel. Sorvino, who starred alongside Lisa Kudrow in the hit 1997 comedy, said that the original cast is all set to return. “This is all pending, them making deals, them saying yes, but they’re all in there,” she said in an interview with People. Sorvino added that her and Kudrow are executive producers, and a director is already attached to the project. “But it’s not officially greenlit, so I can’t say that it’s officially greenlit,” she continued. The screenwriter of the original movie also returned with an “amazing funny script, which checks all the boxes for all the fans,” Sorvino said. The cult classic film follows two women who invent life stories to impress their classmates at their high school reunion. Sorvino said that there are “rumors of shooting [the sequel] second quarter next year.”

Read it at People

