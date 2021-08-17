Here’s the First Look at Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles, Princess Diana on ‘The Crown’

Read it at Variety
Netflix has released the first images of Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West as Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the highly anticipated new season of The Crown. The upcoming fifth season of the hit show will showcase the royal couple’s infamous divorce and the very public fallout of Charles’ affair with Camilla Parker Bowles. Debicki and West will be replacing Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor, who played the royals in seasons 3 and 4. It’s unknown if the tragic car accident that took Diana’s life in 1997 will be featured in the upcoming season or if that will take place in the sixth season of the show.