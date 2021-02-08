Here’s The Real Reason That Republican Senators Will Again Acquit Trump

Damn near every Republican senator has to know two things. First, that this trial of Donald Trump that’s starting Tuesday is constitutional. And second, that he is obviously, relentlessly, unconditionally, morally, theologically, epistemologically, psychologically, and plain old logically guilty.

They know these things, and yet, as the rest of us know all too well, they’re going to acquit him. And we know why. Or we think we know why.

The commonly stated reason for their behavior is that they’re cowards. They’re afraid of Trump. They’re afraid of their own extreme base. All that’s true. But I say it’s worse than that. I say most of them don’t even want to buck Trump and the base. They want an extremist, authoritarian party because extremism and authoritarianism are the only ways they can get, and hold, power.