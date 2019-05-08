Royal Baby First Pictures: Meet Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, an all-new members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.

“I have the two best guys in the world.”

That was the verdict of a clearly thrilled Meghan Markle as she and Harry introduced the new royal baby to the world at Windsor Castle today.

The baby's name was alter announced: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The child is not likely to be named a prince, as only the children and grandchildren of the monarch are automatically made princes and princesses. Archie Harrison is a great-grandchild of the queen.

The queen will meet Archie later Wednesday, after which it is hoped the name will be made public.

The quiet and calm environment was in stark contrast to the media circus that surrounded William and Kate on the steps of the private London hospital where the first pictures of all three of their children were taken.

Less than a year ago, Windsor Castle was the venue for Harry and Meghan’s fairy-tale wedding.

The proud parents looked on lovingly as their perfect baby, swaddled in a white shawl, did exactly what babies are expected to do on these occasions, and slept blissfully for the cameras, unaware it is seventh in line to the throne and the object of global fascination.

Asked how she was doing, Meghan said: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing and I have the two best guys in the world, so I am really happy.”

Asked if her son was a good baby, Meghan said, “Yes. he has the sweetest temperament. He is really calm and he has just been a breeze so it has been a special couple of days.”

The couple laughed when Meghan spoke about Archie being calm, saying: “I don’t know who he gets that from.”

Questioned on whether he looked more like either of them, Meghan said, “We are still trying to figure that out.”

Harry said, “Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks, so we’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over the next month really. But his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

Asked how he was finding parenting, Harry said: “It’s great, parenting is amazing. It’s only been two and a half days, three days, but we are just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and spend some special time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”

Asked if their next visit would be to the queen and her husband, Meghan said, “Yes. We just bumped into the duke as we were walking by, which was so nice, so it will be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family, and my mom is with us as well.”

Referencing his own beard, Harry then joked, “He’s already got a little bit of facial hair.”

The baby was born Monday morning and weighed 7 lbs. 3 oz.

The appearance had originally been scheduled to take place outside, but due to inclement weather was moved to the great hall of the palace.

Just one photographer, one reporter, and one TV crew were due to be in attendance. However, at the last minute it was decided to include a second TV crew, from the U.S. network CBS, a move that has been heavily criticized in the British media today as showing favoritism to Markle’s friend Gayle King, whose morning show was on air when the appearance was made.

Critics included the queen’s former press supremo Dickie Arbiter.