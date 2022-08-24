Opinion

What Bill de Blasio Is Really Qualified to Teach at Harvard

HA HA HARVARD

NYC’s worst mayor is Cambridge’s problem now. Here are some suggested classes he could offer while up there.

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

opinion

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The man widely regarded as the very worst mayor in modern New York history will be putting a ha, ha, ha into Harvard as he begins teaching there in the fall.

Bill de Blasio gave New York little cause to smile during his eight years in office, but there was laughter in all five boroughs when I asked around for possible courses he could offer.

Some of the classwork the ex-mayor is qualified to teach:

Groundhog Taxidermy

How to Succeed in Politics Without Really Trying: Leadership for Losers

“Failing Up 101: Introduction to Shamelessness

The Tao of Tardiness

Managing the Police: How to Inspect the Back of Police Uniforms

Drop the Ball: Achieve Less by Doing Less

“How to Turn Broken Windows Into Broken Promises

Pizza Etiquette: Looking Important While Being Lazy

Tall Is the New Small

Sleazy Does It: Courting Contributors and the New Corruption

How to Make $1 Billion Disappear

The Art of the Scam: How to Go from Wilhelm to Bill

Y Not the Y? How Personal Fitness Trumps Public Duty

Andrew & Me: Staying True to Your Ego, or, Bickering While Thousands Die

How to Stay on a Payroll by Any Means

Michael Daly

Special Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.