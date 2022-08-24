Here’s What Bill de Blasio Is Qualified to Teach at Harvard

The man widely regarded as the very worst mayor in modern New York history will be putting a ha, ha, ha into Harvard as he begins teaching there in the fall.

Bill de Blasio gave New York little cause to smile during his eight years in office, but there was laughter in all five boroughs when I asked around for possible courses he could offer.

Some of the classwork the ex-mayor is qualified to teach:

“Groundhog Taxidermy”

“How to Succeed in Politics Without Really Trying: Leadership for Losers”

“Failing Up 101: Introduction to Shamelessness”

“The Tao of Tardiness”

“Managing the Police: How to Inspect the Back of Police Uniforms”

“Drop the Ball: Achieve Less by Doing Less”

“How to Turn Broken Windows Into Broken Promises”

“Pizza Etiquette: Looking Important While Being Lazy”

“Tall Is the New Small”

“Sleazy Does It: Courting Contributors and the New Corruption”

“How to Make $1 Billion Disappear”

“The Art of the Scam: How to Go from Wilhelm to Bill”

“Y Not the Y? How Personal Fitness Trumps Public Duty”

“Andrew & Me: Staying True to Your Ego, or, Bickering While Thousands Die”

“How to Stay on a Payroll by Any Means”