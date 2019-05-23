Here’s What House Dems Are Offering Donors at the 2020 Convention

Welcome to Pay Dirt—exclusive reporting and research from The Daily Beast’s Lachlan Markay on corruption, campaign finance, and influence-peddling in the nation’s capital. For Beast Inside members only.

It’s more than a year until the Democratic National Convention, but the party is already working to raise the huge sums required for the affair. And we’re beginning to get a glimpse of what its high-dollar donors will get in return.

Copies of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s donor packages for the event advertise the access that the party’s deepest pockets will enjoy when they gather in Milwaukee next July to officially nominate the party’s challenger to President Donald Trump.