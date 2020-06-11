Here’s What the Cops Need to Learn From Muslim Americans

As a Muslim American, I want to offer some sincere advice to the good police officers of America: If you don’t start vocally denouncing the bad cops, you and every other police officer will soon be defined by the worst cops out there—if you aren’t already.

Is that fair? No. Yet it’s what the Muslim community faced after 9/11. Countless times in the years following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, people on the right—and even some on the left—called us on to denounce terrorist acts committed by Muslims.

The reaction at first by many in the Muslim community—including myself—was: Why should I have to denounce these people who I have no connection with other than sharing a faith which they have horribly perverted for their own political agenda?!