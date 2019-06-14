THE LINEUPS

Here’s Who Will and Won’t Get to Face Joe Biden in the First 2020 Democratic Debate

NBC has determined the lineups for the first DNC debate, which will be split into two evenings.

Gideon Resnick

Political Reporter

NBC has determined which 2020 Democratic candidates will appear with each other on the Miami stage later this month for the first Democratic National Committee debate.

According to a source in the room, the network broke down the two-night contest this way: One night will feature the “Purple” group, with former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), author Marianne Williamson, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper sharing a debate stage.

According to this source, the other evening will feature the “Orange” group, which will consist of Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), former HUD Sec. Julian Castro, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, and Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA).

