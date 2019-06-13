DNC Announces 2020 Democratic Candidates Qualified for First Debate

The Democratic National Committee on Thursday officially announced 20 candidates that have qualified for the first debate in June. They are in alphabetical order: Sen. Michael Bennet (CO), former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former HUD Sec. Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, former Rep. John Delaney (MD), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (NY), Sen. Kamala Harris (CA), former Gov. John Hickenlooper (CO), Gov. Jay Inslee (WA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (MN), former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (TX), Rep. Tim Ryan (OH), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Rep. Eric Swalwell (CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (MA), author Marianne Williamson, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

The group will be divided in two separate debates over two nights on June 26 and 27 in Miami. Among the candidates who missed the cutoff are Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton (MA), Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam, and former Alaska Sen. Mike Gravel. Bullock’s team had cried foul over a change in polling qualifications that eliminated him from the first debate, noting that his late entry in the race was due to legislative priorities at home.