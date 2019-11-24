Here’s Why Kamala Harris and Cory Booker Can’t Break Through

Black voters—how to engage them and motivate them—is a looming danger for the Democratic party. The debate at Tyler Perry’s studios in Atlanta laid bare a stark reality for the party: Its current four frontrunners are all white and its candidates of color are understandably frustrated by that.

After all, it’s not as if this year’s Democratic frontrunners have demonstrated the same kind of facility with African-Americans as past white nominees like Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Sen. Bernie Sanders have all struggled to make much of a dent with black voters nationally or in the early primary states.

And while Vice President Joe Biden’s standing in the polls can be largely attributed to black voters as his campaign has essentially been an Obama nostalgia tour, his record on race is so spotty one would think a candidate of color could exploit it to great effect.