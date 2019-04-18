Herman Cain Accuser Threatens to Describe His Private Parts to Congress if He Doesn’t Withdraw

A woman who has accused Herman Cain of having a long-term consensual affair threatened on Thursday to describe “certain parts” of his body to the Senate Banking Committee “to corroborate her testimony” if he doesn’t withdraw his name from consideration for the Federal Reserve Board.

Ginger White first claimed she had a 13-year affair with Cain in 2011, during the Tea Party activist’s presidential campaign. At least four other women stepped forward at the time to accuse Cain, who’s been married for nearly 50 years, of sexual harassment. Two of those women, including Karen Kraushaar, received settlements from the National Restaurant Association over sexual harassment claims they made against him in the late 1990s.

Cain, in an interview during his campaign, acknowledged that White was a “friend,” but denied having had any sexual relationship with her. “I have nothing to hide,” he told CNN at the time.

Famed attorney Gloria Allred, who represents White, said at a press conference Thursday afternoon: “If it is true that Mr. Cain had a 13-year affair and if it is true that he sexually harassed women when they either sought a job or had a job when he was the employer, then he should be disqualified from any government position, because truth matters.”

Allred also represents Sharon Bialek, who accused Cain of groping her when she interviewed for a job at the National Restaurant Association, where Cain worked as the president and CEO in the late 1990s. Bialek’s accusations surfaced with the others when Cain unsuccessfully ran for president in 2011.

When she objected to Cain’s alleged attempts to force her head into his crotch, Bialek claimed that Cain replied, “You want a job, right?”

Allred said on Thursday that both White and Bialek are willing to testify under oath about their allegations.

“Ginger, if asked at the United States Senate Banking Committee hearing, will also be willing to identify certain parts of Mr. Cain’s body to corroborate her testimony,” she continued.

Appearing beside Allred, White threatened: “I ask Herman Cain, if I never had a sexual relationship with you, how would I be in a position to describe parts of your body that are not visible?”

Allred added: “This testimony will not be necessary if Mr. Cain withdraws his name from the vetting process and or the President decides not to formally nominate him. We call on Mr. Cain to do the right thing and spare all of us another bruising and painful confirmation hearing in the United States Senate.”

It is not clear how the Senate committee would verify White’s testimony about Cain’s body.

Cain, for his part, has repeatedly denied all of the allegations against him and earlier this week told The Wall Street Journal that he is “very committed” to remaining in consideration for the Federal Reserve Board.

President Trump, meanwhile, told The New York Times earlier this month that Cain is “a truly outstanding individual” and said, “I’ve told my folks that’s the man.”

At least four Republican senators —including Kevin Cramer (ND), Cory Gardner (CO), Lisa Murkowski (AK), and Mitt Romney (UT)—have said they would not vote to confirm the former presidential candidate for the post.