Herman Cain Dies After Month-Long Battle With Coronavirus

Herman Cain, the one-time Republican presidential candidate and prominent businessman, has died a month after he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” a post on his website said Thursday. “He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”

The post said there were “hopeful indicators, including a mere five days ago when doctors told us they thought he would eventually recover, although it wouldn’t be quick.”

However, he “never quite seemed to get to the point where the doctors could advance him to the recovery phase.”

An earlier post on Cain’s website said they weren’t sure how the former chief executive of Godfather’s Pizza contracted the virus.

Cain was 74. He had been “pretty healthy” in recent years, the post said. However, he was considered at higher risk for severe coronavirus complications due to his history of cancer.

The author and media commentator had just started hosting a show on Newsmax TV and was ramping up media engagements in the lead-up to the 2020 election.

Cain had attended President Donald Trump’s indoor campaign rally in Tulsa on June 20, at which crowds were smaller than expected but face masks were not compulsory.

Cain tested positive for coronavirus on June 29 and was hospitalized on June 2. At the time, a statement on his Twitter account said he was “resting comfortably in an Atlanta-area hospital.”

Photos of Cain from the rally show him not wearing a face mask, however he said in a video on his website that he’d worn one while in large groups. He said that everyone at the rally had their temperatures checked and hand sanitizer was distributed.

He predicted that “even though it was a crowded room of people, if they took precautions, [there is] probably not going to be a big uptick.”

The Trump campaign disclosed a few hours before the rally that six staffers had tested positive during routine screening. Two Secret Service officers also tested positive.

Cain is survived by his wife Gloria, children Melanie and Vincent, and several grandchildren.