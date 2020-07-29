GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert, Who Refused to Wear a Mask, Now Has Coronavirus

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) has tested positive for coronavirus after refusing to wear a mask while in the Capitol.

The lawmaker said last month that he would not wear a mask because he was being regularly tested for the virus.

“[I]f I get it,” he told CNN in June, “you’ll never see me without a mask.”

Gohmert, who was in attendance at Tuesday’s House Judiciary Committee hearing with Attorney General William Barr, is the seventh representative to contract the virus.

Previously to test positive for the virus include Reps. Mario Diaz Balart (R-FL), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Morgan Griffith (R-VA), Mike Kelly (R-PA), Ben McAdams (D-UT), Tom Rice (R-SC), and Sen. Rand Paul (R-TN).