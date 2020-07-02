Herman Cain Hospitalized With COVID-19 Days After Attending Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Read it at Twitter
Former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, his team announced Thursday afternoon. News of his diagnosis comes just days after Cain appeared at President Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which was attended by scores of maskless supporters. In a statement, Cain’s team said he was informed that he had tested positive on June 29, and “had developed symptoms serious enough” that he required hospitalized in the Atlanta area on July 1. “Mr. Cain did not require a respirator, and he is awake and alert,” the statement says, adding, “There is no way of knowing for sure how or where Mr. Cain contracted then coronavirus.”