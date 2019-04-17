Herman Cain: I Won’t Withdraw From Consideration for Fed Board

Herman Cain told The Wall Street Journal he is “very committed” to sticking with the process of being considered as a nominee for the Federal Reserve Board, despite concerns from a number of Republican senators. “The president asked me one simple question… He said, ‘Would you consider doing this if you make it through the process?’ I said yes. Didn’t hesitate,” Cain told the newspaper, adding that he thinks the Fed needs “new voices.”

Four GOP senators recently said they would not vote to confirm Cain to the post, due to concerns over his economic views and the sexual-harassment allegations against him. Trump’s top economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters earlier this week it would be up to Cain if he wanted to continue through the process. “What Kudlow was doing was giving me an out, and I appreciate that, but I don’t want an out,” Cain said.