CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Hermès Heir Wants to Adopt His Former Gardener to Pass Down Assets
PASSING THE BAG
Read it at Tribune de Genève
A reclusive heir to the Hermès fortune is reportedly trying to adopt his 51-year-old former gardener so that the man can inherit a significant portion of his assets. According to the Tribune de Genève, tycoon Nicolas Puech had previously earmarked his fortune to his foundation, but earlier this year, in a “handwritten note,” he announced that he’d had a change of heart. The foundation is reportedly now fighting the switch. Puech’s former gardener, whose name the outlet did not reveal, has become an honorary family member to his old boss, who does not have any children of his own. Swiss legal authorities will likely now have to settle the matter.